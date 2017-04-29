Brokers Offer Predictions for People's United Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (PBCT)

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for People's United Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the bank will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for People's United Financial’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.29 million. People's United Financial had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 5.86%. People's United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered People's United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of People's United Financial in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sandler O’Neill raised People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on People's United Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on People's United Financial in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. People's United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

Shares of People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) traded down 2.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. 5,536,573 shares of the stock traded hands. People's United Financial has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from People's United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. People's United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.91%.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 149,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $2,885,326.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,382.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Galan G. Daukas sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $175,637.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,036 shares of company stock worth $3,078,612 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in People's United Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,624,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,768,000 after buying an additional 1,688,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in People's United Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,785,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,799,000 after buying an additional 391,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in People's United Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,325,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,530,000 after buying an additional 91,179 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in People's United Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,568,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,548,000 after buying an additional 174,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in People's United Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,151,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,008,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

