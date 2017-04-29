PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) traded down 1.27% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,117 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.03 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/pennymac-mortgage-investment-trust-pmt-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CFO Andrew S. Chang sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $32,036.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vandad Fartaj sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $30,822.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,072 shares of company stock worth $204,174 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The Company conducts all of its operations, and makes all of its investments, through PennyMac Operating Partnership, L.P. (its Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.