Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Releases Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm earned $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) traded down 1.75% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 1,892,127 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.88. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $47,322.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,329.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

