Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business earned $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) traded down 1.75% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. 1,892,127 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 3,300 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $47,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,329.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

