Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) opened at 29.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.25. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company earned $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 226.87%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Charles Fisher sold 13,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $357,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jon E. Bortz sold 31,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $864,679.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 674,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,668,757.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,812. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,656,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,538,000 after buying an additional 629,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,269,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,360,000 after buying an additional 243,356 shares during the period. Edge Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,728,000 after buying an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after buying an additional 115,069 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 758,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,564,000 after buying an additional 111,572 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 29 hotels with a total of 7,219 guest rooms.

