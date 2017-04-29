Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.28

Headlines about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PGC) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp earned a news impact score of 0.28 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 58 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PGC) traded down 1.11% on Friday, hitting $32.06. 36,627 shares of the stock traded hands. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $538.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company earned $32.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

In other news, Director Edward A. Gramigna, Jr. bought 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $30,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the Bank), which is a state chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through two segments: Banking and Private Wealth Management Division. The Banking segment includes commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of automated teller machines (ATMs); telephone and Internet banking services; merchant credit card services, and customer support sales.

