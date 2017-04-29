Peak Resorts (SKIS) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Peak Resorts earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKIS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Peak Resorts in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Peak Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) opened at 5.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. Peak Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $78.30 million.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Peak Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business earned $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Peak Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Peak Resorts will post $0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases, and operates day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The Company’s ski resort operations consist of snow skiing, snowboarding and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont, and Hunter, New York, and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont.

