PC Tel Inc (PCTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 15th

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) traded down 1.02% on Friday, reaching $7.74. 96,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $125.50 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. PC Tel has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. PC Tel had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The company earned $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PC Tel will post $0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey A. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $32,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCTI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PC Tel in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wunderlich lifted their target price on PC Tel from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on PC Tel in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc (PCTEL) delivers telecom solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The RF Solutions segment develops and provides test equipment, software and engineering services for wireless networks. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers antennas and site solutions for wireless networks globally.

