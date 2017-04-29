Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

Shares of Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded up 1.21% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. 11,642,778 shares of the stock were exchanged. Paypal Holdings has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.91. Paypal Holdings also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 27,262 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 620% compared to the average daily volume of 3,787 put options.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Paypal Holdings had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings will post $1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal Holdings news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 13,535 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $575,508.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 17,386 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $741,165.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,746.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 18.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Ariel Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 1.1% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 57,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 3.1% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 306,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 4.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paypal Holdings Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

