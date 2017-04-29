Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.05, but opened at $47.15. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Paypal Holdings shares last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 6,220,511 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “positive” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $44.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

In other Paypal Holdings news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 13,535 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $575,508.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 17,386 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $741,165.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,746.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 128.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,139,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,119,415,000 after buying an additional 42,783,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,257,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,825,798,000 after buying an additional 307,533 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 25,996,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,063,000 after buying an additional 682,648 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,905,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,727,000 after buying an additional 130,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $493,348,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41. Paypal Holdings also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 27,262 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 620% compared to the average volume of 3,787 put options.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Paypal Holdings had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/paypal-holdings-inc-pypl-shares-gap-up-on-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Paypal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.