Paychex (PAYX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Paychex earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 74 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) traded down 0.94% on Friday, reaching $59.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,966 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. Paychex has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $795.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.08 million. Paychex had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post $2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paychex from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paychex (PAYX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/paychex-payx-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $524,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.