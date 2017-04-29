Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) have been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Patterson-UTI Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded down 1.300% during trading on Friday, reaching $21.645. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,901,247 shares. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. The company’s market capitalization is $3.18 billion.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company earned $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post ($1.12) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

WARNING: “Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/patterson-uti-energy-pten-receiving-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.