Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases Shares of 2,728 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 148.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.6% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 68.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.38 and a 12 month high of $89.45. Gilead Sciences also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,616 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average volume of 1,710 call options.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 44.43% and a return on equity of 92.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.68.

In other news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $4,926,510.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,199,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,973,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

