Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Posts Earnings Results

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.26. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $345 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.37 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) traded down 1.86% on Friday, hitting $71.05. 198,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,044,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $942,107. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

