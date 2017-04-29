Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.26. The company earned $345 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.37 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) traded down 1.86% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.05. 198,696 shares of the stock traded hands. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,227 shares in the company, valued at $30,044,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $56,007.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,666.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $942,107. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PATK. Bank of America Corp began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

