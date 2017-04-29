Park Sterling Corp (PSTB) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Park Sterling Corp (NASDAQ:PSTB) has been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Park Sterling Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 34 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Park Sterling Corp in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of Park Sterling Corp (NASDAQ:PSTB) traded down 1.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 792,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. Park Sterling Corp has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $648.33 million, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Park Sterling Corp (NASDAQ:PSTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Park Sterling Corp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company earned $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Park Sterling Corp will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Park Sterling Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, President Bryan F. Kennedy III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 143,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park Sterling Corp Company Profile

Park Sterling Corporation is a holding company for Park Sterling Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a North Carolina-chartered commercial non-member bank. The Company provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, real estate owners, residential builders, institutions, professionals and consumers doing business or residing within its target markets.

