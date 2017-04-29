Park Sterling Corp (PSTB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Park Sterling Corp (NASDAQ:PSTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Park Sterling Corp had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company earned $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Park Sterling Corp’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Park Sterling Corp (NASDAQ:PSTB) traded down 1.13% on Friday, reaching $12.30. 792,101 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $648.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.90. Park Sterling Corp has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Park Sterling Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In related news, President Bryan F. Kennedy III sold 20,000 shares of Park Sterling Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 143,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTB. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Park Sterling Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 3,079,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,010,000 after buying an additional 43,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Park Sterling Corp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,837,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,618,000 after buying an additional 218,820 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Sterling Corp by 63.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 880,170 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Park Sterling Corp during the third quarter worth $18,010,000. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Park Sterling Corp during the third quarter worth $11,043,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Brean Capital initiated coverage on shares of Park Sterling Corp in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Park Sterling Corp Company Profile

Park Sterling Corporation is a holding company for Park Sterling Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a North Carolina-chartered commercial non-member bank. The Company provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, real estate owners, residential builders, institutions, professionals and consumers doing business or residing within its target markets.

