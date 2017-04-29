Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/park-hotels-resorts-inc-pk-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts-updated.html.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) opened at 25.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a lodging real estate company. The Company has a portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Company operates through ownership segment, which includes all of its hotel properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 67 hotels and resorts with over 35,000 rooms located in the United States and international markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.