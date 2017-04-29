Park City Group (PCYG) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) have trended positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Park City Group earned a news impact score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) remained flat at $12.65 during midday trading on Friday. 51,554 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $245.22 million, a P/E ratio of 119.34 and a beta of 1.32. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Park City Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park City Group will post $0.14 EPS for the current year.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider. The Company delivers its services through software products designed, developed, marketed and supported by the Company. The Company also has a Professional Services business, which conducts customization, implementation and training. The Company has approximately two services groups, such as The Business Analytics Group and The Professional Services Group.

