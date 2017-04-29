Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (PZG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSE:PZG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,167 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 111,049 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,126 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSE:PZG) traded up 1.86% on Friday, reaching $1.64. 50,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $25.73 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PZG shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSE:PZG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing precious metal projects in the United States. Its principal Nevada interest, the Sleeper Gold Project, is located in Humboldt County, Nevada. Its project located in Oregon, known as the Grassy Mountain Project, is situated in Malheur County, Oregon.

