Pagegroup PLC (MPI) Receives GBX 443 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:MPI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 445.20 ($5.69).

MPI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.24) price target on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Pagegroup PLC to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.84) to GBX 400 ($5.11) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Numis Securities Ltd boosted their price target on shares of Pagegroup PLC from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 400 ($5.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.86) price target on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.24) price target on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Pagegroup PLC (LON:MPI) traded up 2.96% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 396.90. 749,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Pagegroup PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 353.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 564.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 422.48.

About Pagegroup PLC

PageGroup plc, formerly Michael Page International plc, is engaged in the recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services. The Company’s segments include EMEA, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific and Americas. The Company is organized into approximately three brands operating at various levels of the market: Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive.

