PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Given Media Sentiment Score of -0.08

Press coverage about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PacWest Bancorp earned a news impact score of -0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. FIG Partners upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) opened at 49.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $57.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company earned $267.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.30 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CFO Patrick J. Rusnak bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,414.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $98,938.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 528,934 shares in the company, valued at $25,256,598.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,572 shares of company stock worth $218,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/pacwest-bancorp-pacw-getting-somewhat-critical-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 77 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.