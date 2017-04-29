Analysts Set Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) PT at $90.64

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.09.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 44.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) traded down 1.46% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.78. 1,053,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.84. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $62.41 and a 1-year high of $101.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.05%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

