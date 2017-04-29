Pacific Continental Co. (PCBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pacific Continental Co. (NASDAQ:PCBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company earned $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Pacific Continental had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.00%.
Shares of Pacific Continental (NASDAQ:PCBK) traded down 1.77% during trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 296,243 shares of the company traded hands. Pacific Continental has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Pacific Continental’s payout ratio is 46.81%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCBK. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Pacific Continental by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Pacific Continental by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 53,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Continental by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Continental during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in Pacific Continental by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 63,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on PCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of Pacific Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. FIG Partners downgraded shares of Pacific Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pacific Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
Pacific Continental Company Profile
Pacific Continental Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Pacific Continental Bank (the Bank), an Oregon state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank operates in three primary markets: Eugene, Oregon, Portland; Oregon/Southwest Washington, and Seattle, Washington.
