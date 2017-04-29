Pacific Continental Co. (NASDAQ:PCBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company earned $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Pacific Continental had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Shares of Pacific Continental (NASDAQ:PCBK) traded down 1.77% during trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 296,243 shares of the company traded hands. Pacific Continental has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Pacific Continental’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pacific Continental Co. (PCBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/pacific-continental-co-pcbk-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCBK. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Pacific Continental by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Pacific Continental by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 53,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Continental by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Continental during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in Pacific Continental by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 63,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of Pacific Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. FIG Partners downgraded shares of Pacific Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pacific Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Pacific Continental Company Profile

Pacific Continental Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Pacific Continental Bank (the Bank), an Oregon state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank operates in three primary markets: Eugene, Oregon, Portland; Oregon/Southwest Washington, and Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Continental Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Continental Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.