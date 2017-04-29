Pacific Continental Co. (PCBK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pacific Continental Co. (NASDAQ:PCBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business earned $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Pacific Continental had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Pacific Continental (NASDAQ:PCBK) traded down 1.77% on Friday, reaching $25.00. 296,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. Pacific Continental has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $566.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Pacific Continental’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,970,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Continental during the first quarter worth approximately $5,376,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Continental by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 62,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/pacific-continental-co-pcbk-issues-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pacific Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pacific Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Continental in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of Pacific Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Pacific Continental

Pacific Continental Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Pacific Continental Bank (the Bank), an Oregon state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank operates in three primary markets: Eugene, Oregon, Portland; Oregon/Southwest Washington, and Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Continental Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Continental Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.