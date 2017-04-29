Pacific Continental Co. (PCBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Continental Co. (NASDAQ:PCBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business earned $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. Pacific Continental had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 20.23%.

Pacific Continental (NASDAQ:PCBK) traded down 1.77% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 296,243 shares. Pacific Continental has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a market cap of $566.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Pacific Continental’s payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Continental during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in Pacific Continental during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Pacific Continental by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Continental during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson cut Pacific Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. FIG Partners cut Pacific Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Pacific Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on Pacific Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Pacific Continental

Pacific Continental Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Pacific Continental Bank (the Bank), an Oregon state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank operates in three primary markets: Eugene, Oregon, Portland; Oregon/Southwest Washington, and Seattle, Washington.

