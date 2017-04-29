$4.28 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (PCAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report $4.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.48 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $4.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $17.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.75 billion to $18.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Barclays PLC set a $56.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. OTR Global upgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $68.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.07.

Shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,201 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $70.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

In related news, insider Michael T. Barkley sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $60,366.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael T. Barkley sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $609,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,425.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,472. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

