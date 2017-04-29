P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from P2P Global Investments PLC’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 857.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,573 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.85. P2P Global Investments PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 7.65 and a 52 week high of GBX 863.10. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 738.04 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/p2p-global-investments-plc-p2p-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-12-on-may-26th.html.

About P2P Global Investments PLC

P2P Global Investments plc is a United Kingdom-based company that invests in credit assets originated by peer to peer platforms and other originators of alternative assets across the globe. The Company’s investment objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive level of dividend income and capital growth through exposure to investments in alternative finance and related instruments; achieve investment diversification across platforms, geographies, asset classes and credit grades, and allow the shareholders to share the equity upside by investing over 10% of gross assets in equity or equity linked securities issued by platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for P2P Global Investments PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P2P Global Investments PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.