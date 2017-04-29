Otonomy (OTIC) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Otonomy earned a news impact score of 0.40 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) traded down 2.20% on Friday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 79,819 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $403.92 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post ($3.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear. The Company’s product candidates include OTIPRIO, OTO-104 and OTO-311. OTIPRIO is a single-dose, physician-administered antibacterial, which is used for the treatment of pediatric patients with bilateral otitis media with effusion undergoing tympanostomy tube placement (TTP) surgery and is available for commercial purchase.

