Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Posts Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business earned $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) traded down 2.50% during trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,256 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $178.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.98. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $23.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial banking and trust business. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s activities involve accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans.

