Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm earned $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.74%.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) traded down 2.50% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $178.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,388 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 10th.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial banking and trust business. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s activities involve accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans.

