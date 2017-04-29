Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Announces Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.74%.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) traded down 2.50% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,256 shares. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $178.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Announces Earnings Results” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/orrstown-financial-services-orrf-announces-earnings-results.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORRF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial banking and trust business. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s activities involve accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.