Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) opened at 20.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Orion Engineered Carbons SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 362,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 811,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA during the first quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA is a producer of carbon black. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment is engaged in the production of specialty carbon black. The Rubber Carbon Black segment is involved in the production of rubber carbon black.

