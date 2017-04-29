Organovo Holdings (ONVO) Getting Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Organovo Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) opened at 2.90 on Friday. Organovo Holdings has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business earned $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Organovo Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 248.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organovo Holdings will post ($0.40) EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organovo Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Organovo Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on Organovo Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Organovo Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

In related news, CEO Keith Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Organovo Holdings

