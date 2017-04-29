Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) Short Interest Update

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,038,982 shares, a decrease of 4.3% from the March 15th total of 13,619,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 975,045 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organovo Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Organovo Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Organovo Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Organovo Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) traded up 0.35% during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 750,326 shares of the stock traded hands. Organovo Holdings has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm earned $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 248.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organovo Holdings will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organovo Holdings news, CEO Keith Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Organovo Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Organovo Holdings by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Organovo Holdings by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Organovo Holdings by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Organovo Holdings by 374.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) Short Interest Update” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/organovo-holdings-inc-onvo-short-interest-down-4-3-in-march-updated.html.

About Organovo Holdings

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.