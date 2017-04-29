Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Boosted by Analyst (OAK)

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings lifted their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Oaktree Capital Group’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) traded up 0.53% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. 121,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. Oaktree Capital Group has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.84 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Oaktree Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Oaktree Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.87%.

In other Oaktree Capital Group news, Vice Chairman John Frank sold 16,852 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $760,193.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,401.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd E. Molz sold 21,011 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $952,638.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,192.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,696.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the first quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Oaktree) is an investment manager specializing in alternative investments. The Company operates through investment management segment, which consists of the investment management services that the Company provides to its clients. The Company manages investments in a range of strategies within approximately six asset classes, which include corporate debt, convertible securities, distressed debt, control investing, real estate and listed equities.

