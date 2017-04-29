Oppenheimer Holdings Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings lifted their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research note issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst J. Giannakouros now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Graco had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $340.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $315.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Graco from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wunderlich cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) opened at 107.85 on Friday. Graco has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $108.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 151.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Graco’s payout ratio is 202.82%.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $325,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,449.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Lowe sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,985,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,141 shares of company stock worth $6,079,043 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Graco by 5.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 13.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Graco by 425.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 5.4% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

