Oppenheimer Holdings Comments on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings upped their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.97). Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2017 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($7.50) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($5.39) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 264.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AGIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cann raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.49.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) opened at 49.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $67.74. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.10 billion.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,298,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,849,000 after buying an additional 87,744 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,649,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,948,000 after buying an additional 286,207 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,504,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,489,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,772,000 after buying an additional 150,244 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 816,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Celgene European Investment Co purchased 624,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $30,916,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Schenkein sold 6,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,791 shares of company stock worth $22,197,388 over the last ninety days. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutic areas of focus are cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders, which are a group of over 600 rare genetic diseases caused by mutations, or defects, of single metabolic genes. The Company’s cancer product candidates are enasidenib and ivosidenib (AG-120), which target mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) and isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1), respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.

