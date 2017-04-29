Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

OPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Opko Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

In other Opko Health news, insider Adam Logal sold 112,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $911,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,417.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $201,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,584.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 584,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,934. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Opko Health by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in Opko Health by 15.9% in the first quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Planning Corp boosted its position in Opko Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 16,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) traded down 0.77% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.77. 1,682,157 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $4.34 billion. Opko Health has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business earned $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Opko Health’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opko Health will post ($0.12) EPS for the current year.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a healthcare company. Its segments include Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Corporate. Pharmaceutical consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Diagnostics consists of the clinical laboratory operations in Bio-Reference Laboratories (Bio-Reference) and its point-of-care operations.

