OneSavings Bank PLC (OSB) Receives GBX 447.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 447.64 ($5.72).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSB shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.20) price target on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 512 ($6.55) price target on the stock. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC from GBX 340 ($4.35) to GBX 420 ($5.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Investec lowered shares of OneSavings Bank PLC to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.92) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.73) price target on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) traded up 1.11% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 438.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,969 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 412.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 350.65. OneSavings Bank PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 173.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 439.45. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.07 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OneSavings Bank PLC’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

About OneSavings Bank PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

