Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect OneBeacon Insurance Group (OB) Stock Price

Media headlines about OneBeacon Insurance Group (NYSE:OB) have been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OneBeacon Insurance Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 62 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OneBeacon Insurance Group (NYSE:OB) opened at 15.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. OneBeacon Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.62.

OneBeacon Insurance Group (NYSE:OB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287 million for the quarter. OneBeacon Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities research analysts expect that OneBeacon Insurance Group will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. OneBeacon Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded OneBeacon Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneBeacon Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About OneBeacon Insurance Group

OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (OneBeacon) is a specialty property and casualty insurance writer that offers a range of insurance products in the United States. The Company’s segments include Specialty Products, Specialty Industries, and Investing, Financing and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Specialty Products segment consisted of 10 underwriting operating segments representing an aggregation based on those that offer products, coverages and services to customers across the United States.

