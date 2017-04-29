OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (OB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:OB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

OneBeacon Insurance Group (NYSE:OB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company earned $287 million during the quarter. OneBeacon Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, analysts expect OneBeacon Insurance Group to post $0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.70 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:OB) opened at 15.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $17.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. OneBeacon Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneBeacon Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneBeacon Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About OneBeacon Insurance Group

OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (OneBeacon) is a specialty property and casualty insurance writer that offers a range of insurance products in the United States. The Company’s segments include Specialty Products, Specialty Industries, and Investing, Financing and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Specialty Products segment consisted of 10 underwriting operating segments representing an aggregation based on those that offer products, coverages and services to customers across the United States.

