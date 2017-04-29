ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.06

News articles about ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ON Semiconductor Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) traded down 3.27% during trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,845,083 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered ON Semiconductor Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor Corp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Vetr raised ON Semiconductor Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

About ON Semiconductor Corp

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products.

