On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) Stock Price Up 8.4% After Strong Earnings

On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 978,554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.

The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm earned $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On Assignment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 price objective on On Assignment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised On Assignment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of On Assignment in a research note on Friday. Finally, Avondale Partners raised On Assignment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On Assignment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey E. Veatch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $4,929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey E. Veatch sold 19,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $932,311.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,910,165.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,312 shares of company stock valued at $15,542,374.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in On Assignment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in On Assignment by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in On Assignment by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in On Assignment by 9.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in On Assignment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) Stock Price Up 8.4% After Strong Earnings” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/on-assignment-inc-asgn-stock-price-up-8-4-after-strong-earnings.html.

About On Assignment

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

Receive News & Ratings for On Assignment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Assignment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.