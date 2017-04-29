On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) Stock Price Up 8.4% After Strong Earnings

On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 978,554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.
The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm earned $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On Assignment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
ASGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 price objective on On Assignment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised On Assignment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of On Assignment in a research note on Friday. Finally, Avondale Partners raised On Assignment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On Assignment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
In other news, insider Jeffrey E. Veatch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $4,929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey E. Veatch sold 19,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $932,311.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,910,165.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,312 shares of company stock valued at $15,542,374.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in On Assignment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in On Assignment by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in On Assignment by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in On Assignment by 9.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in On Assignment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.60.
About On Assignment
On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.
