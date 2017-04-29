KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for OMNOVA Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) traded down 0.52% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 125,206 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. OMNOVA Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.87 million, a PE ratio of 96.94 and a beta of 2.09.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OMNOVA Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Janet Plaut Giesselman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James C. Lemay sold 34,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $320,134.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMN. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc is a provider of emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and engineered surfaces for commercial, industrial and residential end uses. The Company’s segments include Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals based on styrene butadiene, styrene butadiene acrylonitrile, styrene butadiene vinyl pyridine, nitrile butadiene, polyvinyl acetate, acrylic, styrene acrylic, vinyl acrylic, glyoxal, fluorochemical and bio-based chemistries.

