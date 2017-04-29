OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) have trended positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OM Asset Management PLC earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) opened at 15.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.76. OM Asset Management PLC has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. OM Asset Management PLC had a return on equity of 75.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OM Asset Management PLC will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. OM Asset Management PLC’s payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMAM shares. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $17.00 price objective on OM Asset Management PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OM Asset Management PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OM Asset Management PLC in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OM Asset Management PLC in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, EVP Linda T. Gibson sold 9,043 shares of OM Asset Management PLC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $135,283.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter L. Bain sold 134,251 shares of OM Asset Management PLC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $2,012,422.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 922,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,826,131.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,944 shares of company stock worth $4,699,547 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OM Asset Management PLC

OM Asset Management plc is a global, diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated its business through its eight Affiliates, each of which operated autonomously and employed its own investment processes. Its Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC; Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC; Campbell Global, LLC; Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC; Heitman LLC; Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC; Landmark Partners, LLC, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC.

