Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 117.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Old Republic International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel boosted its position in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 10,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1,633.5% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 162,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 153,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 27.5% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 222,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 48,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) opened at 20.68 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business.

