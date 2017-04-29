OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) traded down 2.26% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 221,177 shares. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $879.52 million, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm earned $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 million. OceanFirst Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.98%. Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sandler O’Neill cut OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

In other news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $289,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,083.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 76,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $2,214,808.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,363.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,784. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for OceanFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company is a savings and loan holding company. The Bank’s principal business is attracting retail and business deposits in the communities surrounding its branch offices and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of single-family, owner-occupied residential mortgage loans, and commercial real estate and other commercial loans.

