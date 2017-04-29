OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.44

News articles about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OceanFirst Financial Corp. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the savings and loans company an impact score of 78 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) traded down 2.26% on Friday, hitting $27.65. 221,177 shares of the stock traded hands. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $879.52 million, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. OceanFirst Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business earned $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post $1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 76,058 shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $2,214,808.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,363.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Garbarino sold 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for OceanFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company is a savings and loan holding company. The Bank’s principal business is attracting retail and business deposits in the communities surrounding its branch offices and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of single-family, owner-occupied residential mortgage loans, and commercial real estate and other commercial loans.

