OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) traded down 2.26% on Friday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 221,177 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $879.52 million, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

In related news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $453,785.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,175.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 76,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $2,214,808.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,363.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,642 shares of company stock worth $3,996,784 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 41.4% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,519,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,683,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,737,000 after buying an additional 254,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 171,647 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 29.3% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 297,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sandler O’Neill lowered OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for OceanFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company is a savings and loan holding company. The Bank’s principal business is attracting retail and business deposits in the communities surrounding its branch offices and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of single-family, owner-occupied residential mortgage loans, and commercial real estate and other commercial loans.

